Concern mounts on security of senior citizens

The murder of a sexagenarian on Monday has once again brought to the fore the issue of security to senior citizens, particularly those who live alone.

V.S. Jayaraman president of T. Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association said, “It is a wake-up call for all senior citizens who are living alone. It becomes imperative for senior citizens who are living alone to inform the police of their status. Their friends or relatives can alert the police in case they need assistance.”

‘Targets for land mafia’

Some senior citizens also complained that they often become soft targets for the land-grabbing mafia. B. Kannan, secretary of the association, said a recent modus operandi of land grabbers was to target senior citizens living alone, encroaching on the property first and grab it later.

He claimed that when senior citizens took up the matter with the police, it was not taken seriously.

Similar complaints emerged from other areas as well and senior citizens had sought protection for their lives and properties.

V. Chandrasekhar of the Senior Citizens Group of Besant Nagar (SCGOBN) said, “We sought extra protection from land grabbers, for senior citizens staying alone. We do not know if any action was taken on our petition.”

However ,police officers said the ‘Elders Helpline’, an innovative project of the city police to assist senior citizens in need ,was very much active.

Those who want to avail themselves of the facility can call the local police. who will assist in linking the user’s mobile phone with the Closed User Group (CUG) number of the respective police station on the speed dial format. Once enrolled, the user can seek police assistance by pressing ‘2’ on the mobile phone for a couple of seconds. Besides the helpline, the beat police officer often check the houses of senior citizens who have registered with the police station.