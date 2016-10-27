College student held for hurling stone at bus

A college student was arrested by the police in Pulianthope on Wednesday for allegedly hurling a stone at an MTC Bus.

While the bus was on Perambur Barracks Road, the student, Mohammed Basha (20), who was travelling on its footboard, got into an argument with the conductor who had asked him to get in. Infuriated, the student got down and hurled a stone at the rear window. Based on a complaint from the conductor, Pulianthope police arrested Basha and remanded him to judicial custody. — Staff Reporter