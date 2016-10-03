Clean India, a perfect tribute to Mahatma: Governor

Tamil Nadu Governor C. Vidyasagar Rao on Sunday appealed to the people to re-dedicate to Mahatma Gandhi’s vision and ideals to bring about social reconstruction and to make villages self-reliant.

Taking part in the Gandhi Jayanti celebrations at Gandhi Mandapam here, the Governor said: “We need to introspect whether we are observing the principle of Mahatma Gandhi. I think the honest answer would be ‘no’.” Building a clean and skilled India would be the best tribute to the Father of the Nation, he said. He handed over prizes to schoolchildren and college students who had won in literary and cultural competitions.

Earlier in the day, he led the State in paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 148th birth anniversary on Sunday. Mr. Rao paid floral tributes to the portrait of the the Father of the Nation at Gandhi Statue, Marina Beach.

Tamil Nadu ministers also paid their tributes. Volunteers from Chennai Sarvodaya Sangam sang patriotic songs on the occasion. D. Govindarajan and his wife G. Subbulakshmi, presented the Governor with a garland made out of hand-spun cotton.

Volunteers spun cotton from foldable spinning wheels — “charkhas”.

Later, Mr. Rao inaugurated the annual festival season sales at Khadi Gramodyog Bhavan, Anna Salai. Since it was established in 1957 by the former Chief Minister K. Kamaraj, it has been the tradition every year for the Tamil Nadu Governor to inaugurate the festival season sales at the Bhavan, staff said. Mr. Rao was taken around the Bhavan’s premises, including the dolls and garments section.

According to officials, there was a special discount on purchase of khadi products during the festival sales period. Last year, the showroom recorded a sales of Rs. 2 crore and they expected sales of about Rs. 2.5 crore this year.

Similar discount would be offered in the Bhavan’s other showrooms in Gopalapuram and Adyar too, officials said.