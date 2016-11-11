The monthly civil supplies grievance redressal camps would be held on November 12. According to an official release, public grievances regarding changes in the family cards, deficiencies in the functioning of fair price shops or PDS commodities supplied or unfair trade practices or deficiencies in the goods sold in the market would be addressed in these camps in 17 zones across the city.

Officials from the Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department, Co-operative Department and Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation would participate in the camps to be held between 10 am and 1 pm. “Speedy action will be taken on the petitions received during the meetings,” it added. — Staff Reporter