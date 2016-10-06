Civic polls: SEC appeals against single judge order

: A day after a single judge of the Madras High Court set aside the State Election Commission’s (SEC) notification for the local body elections this month, the Commission filed an appeal petition assailing the order on Wednesday.

The petition, which is yet to be numbered by the High Court registry, has been filed by T.S. Rajasekar, Secretary of the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission.

On Tuesday, Justice N. Kirubakaran, hearing a petition from the DMK, quashed the notification on the grounds of its non-compliance with the Tamil Nadu Panchayat (Elections) Rules, 1995.

Even as it challenged the order that also directed the SEC to issue fresh notifications and complete the election process by December 31, the poll body prayed the court to stay the order of the single judge pending disposal of the appeal.

According to the appellant, the election process has gone to the stage of scrutiny of nominations.

Once the election process has commenced, under Article 243 (O) of the Constitution, there can be no judicial order on any of the process.

Claiming that as a consequence of the order the entire election process has come to a standstill, the SEC said, “As per Article 243 (K) of the Constitution, election has to be conducted every five years, and in the present case, election is to be completed on or before October 24 to the local bodies in Tamil Nadu.”

The appeal, which is likely to be numbered on Thursday, might be taken up for hearing on the same day by a Division Bench of Justices Huluvadi G. Ramesh and V. Parthiban if an urgent mention is made on behalf of the State Election Commission.

