Civic body seals eight shops without licences in Egmore

The Chennai Corporation on Wednesday sealed eight shops in Egmore for running trades without obtaining licences or renewing them.
As per the Chennai City Municipal Corporation Act, 1919, no place within the limits of the corporation should be used for running trades and installation of machineries or electric motors or other power equipment without a licence. It should be renewed every financial year by paying the prescribed licence fee. Any person who runs such a trade without a valid licence from the corporation is liable to be prosecuted.
Officials said the civic body received many complaints alleging that the shop owners were operating without licence. Following instructions from the Corporation Commissioner, the officials swung into action and sealed an eatery outleton Whannels Road and seven other shops including the office of an omnibus service and a beeda shop on Gandhi Irwin Road.
The officers also put up notices on the doors stating that the premises were closed since they did not obtain licence. The officers removed encroachments around the shops as well.
