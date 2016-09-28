City to host third World Tamils conference

The third World Tamils Conference 2016 will be held in the city from October 1 to 5, aiming to foster cooperation and gather human and material resources for collective growth.

V.R.S. Sampath, converner of the conference and founder of The World Tamils Economic Foundation, said: “The conference aims at giving a platform for the Tamils and the Indian community all over the world to discuss business and investment opportunities, knowledge sharing and discuss the economic situation.”

Prime Minister of Guyana Moses Veerasamy Nagamootoo will inaugurate the conference and Home Minister Rajnath Singh will be present at the concluding ceremony, he said.

Vice-President of Mauritius Paramasivum Pillay Vyapoory, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Pon. Radhakrishnan and United Nations High Representative for the Alliance of Civilizations Nassir Abdulaziz Al Nasser will be among those participating in the conference.

There will be 16 sessions in the five-day conference covering topics such as law and development, global economic situation and opportunities, women’s education, employment and entrepreneurship for economic development, opportunities for business, investment and economic development through health care, hospitals and allied services.