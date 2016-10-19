Choked roads remain a pain in Ramapuram

Surrounded by key areas such as Porur, Nesapakkam and Guindy, Ramapuram, a fast-developing locality, has been facing traffic congestion for some years now.

Falling under Valasaraavakkam zone, ward 155 has undergone some development after it was merged with Chennai Corporation. But, it is still in want of some basic facilities. Roads like Valluvar Salai that are key links to areas such as Porur, Manapakkam, Nesapakkam and Alwarthirunagar get choked with traffic as many roads laid by the erstwhile village panchayat are yet to be widened.

Ramapuram lake is the main source of groundwater recharge. But residents have been fighting a battle to save what remains of the lake spread over 27 acre and reclaim the lost portions from encroachments.

S. Murugan, secretary, Tiruvalluvar Public Welfare Association, said the Corporation had taken steps to desilt the water body. “But the lake still faces the threat of encroachments. A comprehensive effort is needed to desilt and improve the lake and turn it into a recreation spot with a walkers’ track,” he said.

Residents have also been seeking the upgradation of the government school in the ward to a higher secondary school for many years now. “Our ward doesn’t have a library, community hall or playground. We have been suggesting that vacant government land in places such as Bajanai Koil Street and Rayala Nagar be used for the purpose,” said Mr. Murugan.

While residents welcome the projects to provide underground drainage and water supply network, they want them to be completed soon as most roads have been dug up and are in need of blacktopping.

E. Kuppusamy, a resident of Karpagambal Nagar, said: “We are managing our water needs with street supply and groundwater. Transport connectivity is another major problem in our area.”

Though there are some small buses plying in the ward, the area needs more services to Vadapalani and T. Nagar. Now, commuters have to travel to Mount-Poonamallee Road to board buses to other parts of the city, he said.

Corporation officials said developmental works worth Rs. 136 crore had been carried out in the past five years. Nearly Rs. 94 lakh was allotted to clean Ramapuram lake. While works to provide drainage and water supply were set to be completed in six to eight months, buildings were ready for a library in Giri Nagar and a gym, he said.