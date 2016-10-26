Choked drains a concern

The failure of the authorities to clean choked drains has been causing frequent water-logging even after light rain in various areas of Madambakkam and Adhanur under Kundrathur block of Kancheepuram district.

Karthik Nagar, Sri Ragavendra Nagar, Silambu Nagar and Vedachalam Nagar were the worst-hit during the heavy rain last year, with more than five feet of water flooding the houses for more than a week before the district administration swung into action to drain the water into Adhanur lake.

But residents of Karthik Nagar said the drains have been choked due to extensive silting during last year’s floods. “The choked drains have made our lives miserable. Even a slight drizzle causes water-logging in our area. This hampers movement of locals particularly children, women and the aged,” claimed residents of Baby Nagar.

They said they had been promised action during the campaign for the Assembly elections earlier this year but nothing has been done so far even though the monsoon is round the corner.

A senior block level officer, while acknowledging the problem, said that some low-lying areas were facing problems. “We will undertake cleaning of the drains in areas faced with water-logging. We have also submitted a project to the government for increasing the capacity of drains,” he said.