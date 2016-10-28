Chinese crackers yet to set the market on fire

: ‘No sales of Chinese crackers’ greet Deepavali shoppers at shops in the narrow by-lanes of George Town and Mannady in Chennai. “Neither are the traders selling them nor is there a demand from shoppers. Even children are not asking for it,” says S. Radhakrishnan, who has opened a multi-brand cracker showroom.

“So far, no Chinese crackers have been found in the retail market across the country. Even on Thursday, we made inquiries in northern States,” A. Asaithambi, President of Tamil Nadu Fireworks and Amorces Manufacturers’ Association (TANFAMA), told The Hindu. It appears that the pro-active steps taken by the Union Government to curb the entry of Chinese-made crackers have paid off.

Nonetheless, a section of fireworks manufacturers in Sivakasi still fears that Chinese crackers could invade the market a day ahead of Deepavali, especially in North India. Their fear stems from reports that some containers carrying these crackers have already landed in the country.

“We want the Government to identify the 1,500 Chinese containers filled with fireworks that are believed to have been smuggled into India. They should be destroyed in the open so that it becomes a deterrent,” TANFAMA secretary, K. Mariappan, said. The association members said crackers that could have been smuggled into the country in 2013 would be in good condition for at least five years.

The Indian fireworks industry has a turnover of around Rs. 4,000 crore and Sivakasi produces around 90 per cent of all crackers made in India. The demand for fireworks is only 30 per cent in southern States and the major demand is from northern States. “We celebrate Deepavali for only two days. But, in the North, they celebrate it for a week,” Mr. Mariappan said.

The association treasurer, S. Ratnagiri, said the industry has suffered a production slump of around 30 per cent owing to poor demand, which the manufacturers feel is only because of Chinese goods that contain cheap chemicals. TANFAMA office-bearers also admit that steps taken by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Nirmala Sitharaman to prevent Chinese crackers from entering the Indian market have borne fruit.

At the Island Grounds in Chennai, where 58 stalls have been put up as part of the ‘Mega Deepavali Fare’ facilitated by the State government, traders rule out the possibility of foreign fireworks being sold.

“The vigil is strict. If at all anyone wants to sell illegal crackers, it has to be done clandestinely in retail,” a wholesale distributor from South Tamil Nadu claimed.

The Chennai City police also said there was no possibility of Chinese crackers being sold in the State capital. Bunder and Badrian Streets, where there are several cracker shops, are under the constant surveillance of policemen, including those in civilian clothes.

While the Zonal Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation has also been keeping a watch, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation have made some seizures.

In Tiruchi, traders who normally procure and sell Chinese crackers during the festival season have now stopped the practice. Tiruchi Collector K.S. Palanisamy told The Hindu that eleven teams had been formed to prevent violation of cracker shop licences. Teams have been asked to file cases against those selling Chinese crackers.

(Reporting by S. Sundar in Madurai, K. Manikandan in Chennai and C. Jaishankar in Tiruchi)