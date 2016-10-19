Child molested by youth in Perungudi

The Thoraipakkam police filed two cases against a 22-year-old man, who has been accused of molesting a two-and-a-half-year-old girl in Perungudi on Monday.

A senior officer of the city police said the cases under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Children Abuse Act were filed against Vijay of Triplicane, based on a complaint from the victim’s father.

Talking about the incident, the police officer said the girl was playing outside her house in Perungudi on Monday, when she was taken to a nearby house by the youth.

Since she could not see her daughter outside the house, the girl’s mother started searching for her when she heard a scream from the nearby house.

Even before the mother could reach the house, the man brought out the sobbing girl and fled the place.The mother claimed the girl was bleeding from her private parts and rushed her to the Government Kasturba Gandhi Hospital for Women and Children in Triplicane.

Based on a complaint filed by the father, the Thoraipakkam police filed a case and are searching for the accused.

