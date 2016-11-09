Child death case: High Court calls for departmental action against officials

Noting that it was an “unpardonable negligence” on the part of the persons responsible for causing a delay in filing the charge sheet for over three years into the “unfortunate” death of a child who fell into a stormwater drain here in 2013, the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed appropriate departmental action against the erring officials.

“We make it clear that we will not accept the usual wishy-washy way of imposition of some minor punishment on a junior officer, as the matter relates to the very probity of the functioning of the departments,” the First Bench of Chief Justice S.K. Kaul and Justice R. Mahadevan said.

Three-year-old case

According to the petitioner ‘Traffic’ K.R. Ramaswamy, on June 15, 2013, a child fell into the stormwater drain while playing. Alleging that the incident occurred only due to the dilapidated condition of the road and the deliberate negligence of the officials of public departments such as Chennai Corporation, the petitioner wanted action against the erring officials.

In a recent hearing, the Bench directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Adyar, and the Commissioner of Corporation to be present personally in the court. Accordingly, the officers appeared on Tuesday and submitted that the investigation into the death of the child was completed in 2013 and the charge sheet had been filed now after a delay of over three years.

Plea posted to Jan. 30

The Bench then posted the plea to January 30 with a direction to place the result of action taken on the officials responsible.