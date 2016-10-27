Chief Electrical Inspector issues safety guidelines

The Chief Electrical Inspectorate as part of pre-monsoon measures has issued electrical safety practices to avoid accidents during the North East monsoon. In a safety advisory issued by the Chief Electrical Inspector, members of the public have been advised to take precautionary steps to prevent electrocution accidents.

The public is advised to use only ISI-marked electrical appliances, replace damaged electrical components, instal earth leakage circuit breaker at the main supply point, contact the officials of Tangedco to trim tree branches where overhead power lines are present.