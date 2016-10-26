Chief Electrical Inspector issues safety guidelines

The Chief Electrical Inspectorate as part of pre-monsoon measures has issued electrical safety practices to avoid accidents during the North East monsoon.

In a safety advisory issued by the Chief Electrical Inspector, members of the public have been advised to take precautionary steps to prevent electrocution accidents.

As part of the safety practices, it has been advised to use only ISI marked electrical appliances, replace damaged electrical components, installing earth leakage circuit breaker at the main supply point, contacting the officials of Tangedco to trim tree branches where overhead electricity lines are present.