Chennai today

RELIGION

Bhagavatham: Rachana Chaitanya, Chinmaya Heritage Centre, 13th Avenue, Harrington Rd., Chetpet, 7 p.m.

Brahadaranya Upanishad: R. Krishnamurthy, Sringeri Jagadguru Pravachana Mandiram, R.A. Puram, 4 p.m.

Lalitha Sahasranamam: K. Balasubramanyam, Yogalaya, 18/65, 3rd Main Rd., Gandhi Nagar, Adyar, 10.30 a.m.; Meenakshi Ramachandran, Kola Vizhi Amman Temple, Mylapore, 6 p.m.

Vivaranaprameya Sangraham: R. Manidravid, Sri Sankara Gurukulam, 8/20, C.P. Ramaswamy St., Abhiramapuram, 5 p.m.

Singamugan Manbu: Sivasubramaniam, Sri Balasubramania Baktha Jana Sabha, 5, T.T.K. Salai, Royapettah, 6.30 p.m.

Kasi Rameswaram: P. Swaminathan, Kapaleeswarar Temple, Mylapore, 5.30 p.m.

Sivananda Lahari: Panaiyur V. Rajaraman, Fund Kalyana Mandapam, Singarachari St., Triplicane, 6 p.m.

Vedanta Treatise: R. Aravindan, Narada Gana Sabha, T.T.K. Rd., Alwarpet, 6.45 p.m.

CULTURE

Hayagreeva Vidya Peetam and Madras Sanskrit College: Felicitation to Dr. S. Ramaratnam, former Principal of RKM Vivekananda College on completion of 70th year and 50 years of service to the cause of Sanskrit and release of book ‘The Ritual Traditions of India’, Madras Sanskrit College, Mylapore, 5.30 p.m.

Goethe-Institut Chennai and Max Mueller Bhavan: Programme on ‘Film Scores at the Waldbuhne’, Rutland Gate 5th St., Thousand Lights, 7 p.m.

Shrishti School of Culinary and Arts: Inauguration of art exhibition ‘Expressions’, C.P. Art Centre, Eldams Rd., Alwarpet, 6.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Commissionerate of Service Tax, Chennai: Valedictory and prize distribution of Vigilance Awareness Week programme, Newry Towers, 2054-I, 2nd Avenue Anna Nagar, 4 p.m.

Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development: Arun Krishnamurthy, Founder of Enviromentalist Foundation of India delivers talk on ‘Leading in Times of Uncertainty’, Sriperumbudur, 4 p.m.

Apollo Hospitals, Chennai and Apollo First Med Hospitals, Chennai: Release of ‘Apollo Hospitals text book of Medicine’, The Rain Tree Hotel, Noon.

Dr. Rai Memorial Cancer Institute: Inauguration of New Radiation Unit and Cancer Survivors Day, Chairman, Canara Bank T. N. Manoharan and Chairman - Cancer Institute, Adyar V. Shanta participate, Taj Coromandel, 6 p.m.

National Institute of Fashion Technology: Convocation, Rajiv Gandhi Salai, Tharamani, 4 p.m.

Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science: Lecture on ‘Applications of Mathematics in Science and Engineering’, Padur, 2.30 p.m.

KCG College of Technology: Programme on ‘Network Simulator for Wireless Networks’, Karapakkam, 9 a.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meeting, Sangarsh Group, Fatima Church, United India Colony, Kodambakkam, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Sinagaram Pillai Boys HSS., Villivakkam; A.G. Church, Sivagamipuram, Thiruvanmiyur; Madurai Siddha Ayurvedha Maruthuva Nilayam, Avadi; and CSI Emmanuel Church, Vadapalani; and Kevin School, Royapuram, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Kevin School, Royapuram; Singaram Pillai Boys HSS., Villivakkam; Kesari HSS., T. Nagar; C.S.I. Zion Church School, Chintadripet; Assembly of God’s Church, 100 ft. Rd., Arumbakkam; St. Fathima Church, Velachery Rd., East Tambaram; Magadalona Mariyal Church, Ezhil Nagar, Poonamallee; C.S.I. Peters Church, Vyasarpadi; A.G. Church, Sivagamipuram, Thiruvanmiyur; St. Soosai Church, Ennore; Madurai Siddha Ayurvedha Maruthuva Nilayam, Avadi; and Chennai Corporation Public Health Centre, Adambakkam, 7 p.m.