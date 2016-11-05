Chennai

Chennai police to collect details of senior citizens

Beat officers will frequently visit those living alone

Following the recent murders of two older women, living alone in the city, police have unveiled a list of measures to protect the residents, especially the senior citizens. To extend security to them, police are updating information about senior citizens, tenants, migrant labours.

Elaborating on the measures, the city police commissioner S. George said, “All police stations across the city have been directed to collect particulars of locked houses, people living alone — especially senior citizens — and women cut-off from social activity, neighbours and relatives.” “As of now, 503 two-wheeler beat systems are in place. The jurisdiction under each police station will be divided into three sectors and beat constables will be posted in three shifts. The beat officers will be given a list of places they will need to visit,” Mr. George told reporters. “Additionally, those living alone will be individually verified and the officers will visit them frequently and ensure their safety. A patta book system will be followed. The beat officer should get the signature of the senior citizen they visit,” he added.

The commissioner said that a tollfree helpline, 1253, was exclusively available for senior citizens. He requested them to register with their local police station for security arrangements. So far, 4,600 senior citizens have been registered with the police. “We are also updating our data of senior citizens living alone. Neighbours should also take responsibility in locating senior citizens living alone in their area and come forward to inform us,” Mr. George said.

