Chennai forum to share concerns over flooding, water

Floods are a consequence of human negligence of waterways and waterbodies. There is a need to address issues of flooding and what lies behind the disasters that people experience, says Helmut Schippert, Director, Goethe-Institut Chennai, Max Mueller Bhavan.

To share knowledge on water and its ecological and cultural influence, the Institut is organising a three-day Water Forum starting Thursday wherein experts from various parts of the country and abroad will congregate to discuss various aspects of water.

In the rapid urbanisation process, much of the waterbodies and rivers have been compromised and this contributed to urban flooding.

“Last year’s floods have added a context to the Forum. Panel discussions on urban ecology, how flood ready is Chennai and challenges involved in flood management form an integral part of the conference,” Mr. Schippert said.

Ten presentations and panel discussions will help throw perspective on urban flooding and understanding of the water resources. The Forum is part of the larger initiative ‘Embrace our rivers’ of the Institut.

This will serve as a platform to create a new form of dialogue and help think and act on water. Fishermen, architects, representatives from non-governmental organisations and musicians will share their knowledge on water, he said.

Pointing out at the degeneration of waterways over the decades, Mr.Schippert said, “Cooum river has become a synonym for dirt. You can bring change only when you face it. And change is possible. We have many examples across the world, including the Emscher river in Germany, that was polluted. Participation of civil society is essential for bringing about such change.”

The forum will also have discussion on how the Right to Information Act can be used to access information about water resources. Understanding and appreciation of nature and finding out means to restore the waterways and waterbodies would help in mitigating urban flooding, he added.