Chennai

Chennai Today

RELIGION

Bhagavatham: Paramasukhananda, Ramakrishna Math, Mylapore, 5.30 p.m.

Gita: Satyavratananda Saraswati, Mylapore Club, Luz Church Rd., Mylapore, 11 a.m.

Vaduganambiyin Ethirazar: Venu Raza Narayanan, Santhana Venugopalan Sannithi, Pedariyar Koil St., Seven Wells, 6 p.m.

Jeevanmukti Vivekam: K.S. Maheswaran, Sri Sankara Gurukulam, 8/20, C.P. Ramaswamy St., Abhiramapuram, 5 p.m.

Kandhapuranam: Madhivannan, Narada Gana Sabha, T.T.K. Rd., Alwarpet, 6.30 p.m.

Devi Mahatmyam: R. Krishnamurthy, Sri Sankara Gurukulam, 8/20, C.P. Ramaswamy St., Abhiramapuram, 6.45 p.m.

Kandar Anubhuti: Anuthamananda, The Kasthuribai Nagar Residents Association Community Hall, 2, 3rd Cross St., Kasthuribai Nagar, Adyar, 6.45 p.m.

Sivanadiyarkal: Sankaranarayanan, 53/25, South Lock St., Kottur, 11 a.m.

CULTURE

Prasar Bharati: Release of Audio CDs, Multi Track Studio, AIR Campus, Mylapore, 6 p.m.

Organising Committee: Launch of book, ‘108 Divya Desa Dharshan’, Ragasudha Hall, Mylapore, 4.30 p.m.

Inko Centre: Programme on ‘Khyung Hwa You and World Music Ensemble E-Do’, The Courtyard, Phoenix Marketcity, 7.30 p.m.

Shanmukhapriya Fine Arts: Inauguration of ‘Amruthadhwani Isai Vizha’, Swamy’s Hall, Sandhya Mansion, R.K. Mutt Rd., Mylapore, 5 p.m.

North Eastern Council and North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation: Inauguration of ‘North East Handicrafts and Handlooms Exhibition’, Co-optex Exhibition Ground, Pantheon Rd., Egmore, 11 a.m.

GENERAL

Measi College of Education: Graduation Day, Demellows Rd., Choolai, 10.30 a.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meeting, Staying Clean Group, St. Lourdes Church, Don Bosco School, Perambur, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Police Community Hall, Kondithope, Walltax Rd.; Shrine of Divine Mercy Church, Anna Nagar East, Near Chinthamani; St. Andrews Church, Gandhi Rd., Guduvancherry; Ambedkar Manram, Ashok Nagar; The Lady of the Light Church, Luz, Mylapore; Jacob MHSS., Judges Colony, Periakuppam, Thiruvallur, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Loyola MHSS., United India Colony, Kodambakkam; St. Lukes Church, Anna Nagar; Anglo Indian Association, Ponniyamman Koil St., Egmore; Annai Velankanni Church, Besant Nagar; C.S.I. Good Shepherd Church, Taramani Link Rd., Velachery; Kondithope Community Centre, Police Quarters, Walltax Rd.; St. Mathias Church, Kamarajar Salai, K.K. Nagar; C.S.I. Church, Moolakadai; and The Lady of the Light Church, Luz Church Rd., Mylapore, 7 p.m.

