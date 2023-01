Chennai Today

October 08, 2016 12:00 am | Updated November 01, 2016 11:41 pm IST

RELIGION

Mahabharatham: Srinidhi, Ramakrishna Mission Students Home, Sir P.S. .Sivaswami Salai, Mylapore, 7-30 a.m.; B. Sundarkumar, Sri Krishna Gana Sabha, T.Nagar, 6-30 p.m.

Vishnu Sahasranamam: Velukkudi Krishnan, J.G. Hindu Vidyalaya MHSS., Postal Colony 4th St., West Mambalam, 6-30 p.m.; Palakkad G. Ramanathan, Sri Padmavathi Sameedha Sri Prasanna Venkatachalapathy Temple, Gangaikonda Cholapuram St., MGR Nagar, 7-30 p.m.

Perumal Mahimai: Anand Dayanidhi, Sri Karunakaran Lakshmi Narayana Perumal Temple, Pudupakkam, 6-30 p.m.

Thiruvallikeni Kandane: Venu Raza Narayanan, Adhikesava Perumal Temple, Chintadripet, 6 p.m.

Deivathin Kural: Ganesa Sharma, Sri Krishna Gana Sabha, T.Nagar, 6-30 p.m.

Atma Bodha: R. Aravindan, Parsn Renascence, Aster 203, Mambakkam Main Rd., Medavakkam, 7-15 a.m.

Ambal Mahimai: P. Swaminathan, Kanchi Maha Swami Vidya Mandir, Rajakilpakkam, 6-30 p.m.

Bhajans: Lalitha Bharathi, Nungambakkam Seva Samajam Trust, Noor Veeraswamy Lane, Nungambakkam, 6-30 p.m.

Guided Meditation: Mahamedhananda, Vivekananda Culcural Centre, Kamarajar Salai, Marina, 7 p.m.

CULTURE

New Century Book House: Launch of publication ‘Medaipaechu’ authored by Tha. Pandian, Umapathy Arangam, Anna Salai, 5 p.m.

Karna Vidya Foundation and Rotary Club of Madras Coromandel: Programme on ‘Maithreem Bhajatha’ concert to commemorate Centennial Year of M.S.Subbulakshmi, Sivagami Pethachi Auditorium, Alwarpet, 6 p.m.

Indo Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industries: Russian Dance festival, Russian Cultural Centre, Kasturi Ranga Rd., Alwarpet, 6.45 p.m.

Cancer Institute: Distribution of bicycles to patients and their families who are fighting cancer, lecture on ‘Blood Stem Cell Donation for treating blood disorders’, Sardar Patel Rd., 3-45 p.m.

Hindustan University: Convocation, Chairman, Atomic Energy Commission Dr. Sekhar Basu participates, Padur, 10-30 a.m.

Valliammai Engineering College: Discussion on ‘Asymmetrical Control with phase shift LLC Resonant Converter with Equivalent Switching Frequency Doubler’, Kattankulathur, 1 p.m.

C.P.R. Environmental Education Centre: Seminar on ‘Is Chennai prepared for the Monsoon?’, Eldams Rd., Alwarpet, 10-30 a.m.

Samskrita Academy: Mahakavi Kalidasa Day, lecture on ‘Vivaranakara On Kumarasambhava’, Sanskrit College, Mylapore, 6-15 p.m.

Velammal Vidyalaya: Felicitation to Mariyappan, first ever gold medalist in the men’s high jump at the Rio Paralympics 2016, Mel Ayanbambakkam, 10 a.m.

Sevalaya: Ayudha Pooja celebrations, Kasuva Village, Pakkam Post, Thiruninravur, 11 a.m.

Theosophical Society (Kilpauk Lodge): Discussion on ‘Thinking Big’, Dewan Rama Rd., Purasawalkam, 6 p.m.

YMCA Kilpauk Toastmasters Club: Meeting, Halls Rd., Kilpauk, 3-30 p.m.

Anna Nagar Thamizh Peravai: Lecture on ‘Tholkappiam’, Leo MHSS., Anna Nagar West Extn., 6 p.m,

Sankara Hospital: Eye camp, Union Middle School, Eichur, Kancheepuram Dt., 9 a.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Turning Point Group, Arul Kadal Aikiya Aalayam, Santhome High Rd. and New Attitude Group, St. Andrews Church, Choolai, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Community Service Centre, Balfour Rd., Kilpauk; Alagu Andavar Temple, Korukkupet; TPI Kalyana Mandapam, Avadi; and Ganapathy Sachidananda Ashram Hospital, Baby Nagar, Velachery; and Iraivan Thantha Vaippu Kuzhu, Thiruvottiyur, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Community Service Centre, Balfour Rd., Kilpauk; PS HSS., Mylapore; Advent Christian Middle School, Velachery Rd., Sembakkam; Risen Christ Church, Paper Mills Rd., Peravallur; Alagu Muthu Mariyamman Tirumana Mandapam, Periyar Salai; St. Teresa Church, Nungambakkam High Rd.; E.C.I. Zion School, 100 ft. Rd., Ekkatuthangal; Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Manali Town; Ganapathy Sachidananda Ashram Hospital, Baby Nagar, Velachery; Karthikeyan MHSS., Saligramam; D.B.I. Colony, M.T.H. Rd., Avadi; St. Vincent School, Assumption Church, Railway Colony, Choolaimedu; and C.S.I. Church, Arcot Rd., Virugambakkam, 7 p.m.