Chanakya, the fish, predicts Trump will win

If Chanakya, the fish, is to be believed, the one that rightly predicted the result of UEFA Euro Championship and FIFA World Cup, then Donald Trump may become the next President of US.

To connect the dots, the attempt of the NGO Indian Community Welfare Organisation (ICWO) to get a fish predict the fate of US elections is to draw attention to a more pressing issue here in the city-- the need to eliminate mosquitoes.

At ten past eleven on Tuesday, the colourful Chanakya with scaled blue body and crimson head swam around in a tank at the office of ICWO; minutes later, two trays loaded with fish food and bearing the photos of the candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton were floated.

Within seconds, Chanakya bobbed its balloon shaped head on the tray bearing Trump’s photo thrice. In the past, the Indian Community Welfare Organisation have used football championships to raise awareness about issues including child labour, violence against women and declining sex ratios.