Centre asked to explain stand on shale gas project

The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal on Tuesday directed the Union Petroleum Ministry to file an affidavit on the proposed shale gas project in Tamil Nadu by November 25.

During a hearing on the proposed shale gas project in the Cauvery Delta region, MDMK general secretary Vaiko urged the tribunal to direct the Centre to declare that it would not undertake the project as a policy decision.

“Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on November 10 announced that the Centre was scrapping the methane, shale gas project. But the Minister’s views cannot be taken as final. The Centre should declare this in a policy note,” demanded Mr. Vaiko, adding that it should withdraw its application filed with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

He also requested the tribunal to direct the Ministry to file a reply making clear its stand on the project at the next hearing.

Terms of reference

Syed Nurullah Sheriff, Senior Standing Counsel for MoEF, informed the court that the MoEF had filed an application seeking Terms of Reference (TOR) for one well in Nagapatinam. However, the approval had not been received, he said.

The bench comprising Justice P.Jyothimani and expert member P.S. Rao said the tribunal could not issue a stay on the project at the moment, as no approval was given.

However, if such a situation arose (of approval being granted), Mr. Vaiko could approach the tribunal, said the bench said and posted the case for next hearing on November 25.