Centre’s action anti-democratic: SDPI, MMK

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry’s order directing Hindi news channel NDTV India to go off air on November 9 has received severe criticism from the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) here on Saturday.

MMK leader M.H. Jawahirullah condemned the Central government’s decision and said the ban was a sign that a democratic India was slowly being turned into a dictatorial nation.

The SDPI’s Tamil Nadu unit also came out strongly against the ban and said it affected the freedom of speech and expression.

“The BJP government at the Centre has clamped down on the channel in a manner we have not seen in years. It has directly interfered in the freedom of TV channels,” said S. Sayyed Ahmed, SDPI State secretary.

“It is condemnable that the BJP, which seeks to project itself as the opposite of the Congress in everything it does, points to something that the Congress has done to justify its own actions. It is clear that the BJP is trying to enforce a Emergency like situation brought about by the Congress,” he said.