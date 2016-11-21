Celebrating 14 years of service

Persons with disabilities who clear the prelims examinations of UPSC and Group 1 of TNPSC may get Rs. 50,000 to help them prepare with greater enthusiasm for the main exams, S. Murugiah, State commissioner for the welfare of the differently-abled, said.

“We have sent a proposal to the government and if it gets cleared, it will be a great boost for them,” he said.

Speaking at the 14th anniversary celebrations of Nethrodaya, a voluntary organisation for the visually impaired, he said there may be many setbacks but perseverance will go a long way towards success. Pushpa Sathyanarayana, Judge, Madras High Court, said the organisation had come a long way because of its founder C. Govindakrishnan.

A student of Nethrodaya, M. Sivakumar, was honoured during the event. Also, N. Sambasivam and Aruna Devi were conferred the ‘Nethrodaya Award for Eminence’.