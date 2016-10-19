Chennai

Cauvery panel report disappointing: TNCC

: The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee on Tuesday called the Supreme Court-appointed high-level technical committee’s report on Cauvery river disappointing and reiterated its call for the setting up of the Cauvery Management Board (CMB).

In a statement, TNCC president Su. Thirunavukkarasar said that the discriminatory report meant Tamil Nadu had to rely only on the Supreme Court for justice. A sustainable solution, therefore, could be arrived at only with the formation of the CMB. Mr. Thirunavukkarasar compared this with the formation of the Bhakra Beas Management Board.

He blamed the central government for the delay in forming the CMB, saying that there were no hurdles as claimed by the government. The actions of the Narendra Modi government on Cauvery had been motivated by the upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka, he charged.

