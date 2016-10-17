Caught in a never-ending jam

Ward 49 in North Chennai has the right mix of both residential and busy commercial areas.

The civic body has intensified night conservancy in the ward because of the increasing garbage generated by commercial establishments on Monegar Choultry Road and GA Road.

Water stagnation has reduced considerably following the planned development of stormwater drains in the area a few years ago. But traffic congestion along the commercial areas such as Monegar Choultry Road and Gollavar Agraharam Road has been increasing.

“The Chennai Corporation and the traffic police should take initiatives to reduce traffic congestion on Monegar Choultry Road,” said C. Rajeshkumar, a resident.

Owing to increased awareness among the inhabitants in areas where people from the middle class live, serious public health issues have not been reported. However, efforts on offering health education and protected water supply have been taken, residents said.

Of the 3,500 buildings covered in the property tax assessees’ data, just 1000 commercial bills have been recorded. Even as commercial activity has increased, the highest property tax paid by a building is Rs.74,000 per half year. The primarily mixed residential area has no malls and multi-storied buildings. The prominent commercial activities are textiles and pulses processing.

The Corporation officials said the ward has no low lying areas and high population density has been the cause of civic issues. Residents rely on RSRM hospital and Stanley Government Medical College Hospital for medical services.