Cash on the Cooum: Rumour sparks chaos

A rumour, reportedly triggered by a group of motorcycle-borne youth, resulted in residents and motorists flocking to the bridge, as well as a traffic pile-up, over the Cooum on Adithanar Salai on Friday.

Residents of Link Road on the banks of the river said that there was a commotion on the Adithanar (earlier Harris) Bridge around 4 p.m. “We too rushed to the bridge. Someone in the crowd said there was a suitcase full of old notes of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 floating,” said G. Kalavathy, a resident of Link Road.

The curiosity was short lived as the suitcase turned out to be empty. “Four young men on motorcycles created the rumour. They told passers-by that the suitcase contained cash and later sped away,” said V.Rajan, who works in a pavement shop on Adithanar Salai. — Staff Reporter