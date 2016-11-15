Cash-for-vote probe will be over in 3 months: EC

: The Election Commission (EC) on Monday informed the Madras High Court that the incidents of attempt to bribe voters by the candidates of the AIADMK and the DMK in Aravakurichi and Thanjavur Assembly constituencies which led to the cancellation of May 2016 elections to the two constituencies will be concluded in three months.

Recording the submission, the First Bench of Chief Justice S.K. Kaul and Justice R. Mahadevan said, “The aforesaid should be more than sufficient time to conclude the enquiry and the result be placed before us in a sealed cover.”

The issue pertains to three separate PILs filed seeking to hold an enquiry under Section 10 A (disqualification for failure to lodge account of election expenses) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 against the candidates of the AIADMK and the DMK for Aravakurichi and Thanjavur Assembly constituencies where elections were cancelled following seizure of large tranches of cash.

The petitioners also wanted the court to restrain the EC from receiving the nomination forms from the four candidates of the AIADMK and the DMK in view of their “proved corrupt practices”.

When the plea came up for hearing, one of the petitioners who wanted the EC to recover the money expended in the election process from the delinquent candidates said, “At least the EC may file an affidavit setting forth the amount expended towards these two constituencies so that the amount is quantified, and later on, it may be debated whether the amount can be recovered from the candidates or not.”

Concurring with his submission, the Bench directed the EC to file such an affidavit within four weeks. The court then posted the PILs to March 6 next year for further hearing.

