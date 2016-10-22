Chennai

Case against ‘Traffic’ Ramaswamy for spreading rumours about Jayalalithaa

Cases have been registered under various sections of the IPC



The Chennai Police on Saturday registered cases against social activist ‘Traffic’ K R Ramaswamy and his aide Fathima for spreading rumours about the health status of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

A top police official told PTI that the cases have been registered under various sections of the IPC.

Police have already arrested eight persons on charges of spreading rumours about the health of Ms. Jayalalithaa, who is undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai.

