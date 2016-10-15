Chennai

Cartoon contest on U.S. presidential polls

The U.S. Consulate General in Chennai is conducting a cartoon contest with the theme ‘Presidential Campaigns and Voting in the 2016 U.S. Elections’.

The contest is open to Indian nationals residing in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, and the Union Territories of Puducherry, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, according to a release.

Cartoons must be sent via email to Amcongenchennaicontest@gmail.com in jpeg format with the subject line ‘U.S. elections cartoon contest.’ Participants can send in a maximum of three entries. The last day to submit entries is October 28.

All entries will be posted in an album at the U.S. Consulate General Chennai’s Facebook page.

Two winners will be selected. A panel of judges from the U.S. Consulate General in Chennai will determine the ‘Judge’s choice.’

The cartoon with the most Facebook likes will be named ‘Fan’s choice.’

The decision of the U.S. Consulate General in Chennai will be final.

For more detailshttp://www.facebook.com/

chennai.usconsulate/events



A panel of judges from U.S. Consulate General in Chennai will determine the ‘Judge’s choice





A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 16, 2020 4:47:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/Cartoon-contest-on-U.S.-presidential-polls/article16072031.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY