Cartoon contest on U.S. presidential polls

The U.S. Consulate General in Chennai is conducting a cartoon contest with the theme ‘Presidential Campaigns and Voting in the 2016 U.S. Elections’.

The contest is open to Indian nationals residing in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, and the Union Territories of Puducherry, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, according to a release.

Cartoons must be sent via email to Amcongenchennaicontest@gmail.com in jpeg format with the subject line ‘U.S. elections cartoon contest.’ Participants can send in a maximum of three entries. The last day to submit entries is October 28.

All entries will be posted in an album at the U.S. Consulate General Chennai’s Facebook page.

Two winners will be selected. A panel of judges from the U.S. Consulate General in Chennai will determine the ‘Judge’s choice.’

The cartoon with the most Facebook likes will be named ‘Fan’s choice.’

The decision of the U.S. Consulate General in Chennai will be final.

