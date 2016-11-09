Chennai

Car dealer rescued from Adyar

Policemen and Fire and Rescue Services Department personnel rescued a 55-year-old man, who jumped into the Adyar after scaling a parapet wall at Thiru. Vi. Ka. Bridge.

Police said Nasser Basha (55), a car dealer and resident of Triplicane, while inebriated, reached Thiru. Vi. Ka Bridge and jumped into the river on Tuesday. Passers-by immediately alerted the police, who arrived swiftly. He was asked not to move in the waist-deep water. A ladder was lowered and he was rescued. The police let him off with a warning. Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline can be reached at 24640050/60 and the State helpline at 104.

