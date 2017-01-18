Call to levy additional tax on those sweet, salty dishes

Over the last decade or so, doctors say, the number of residents in the city consuming processed foods and sugar-sweetened beverages has increased. It is probably the high time that the Centre levied additional taxes on foods with added sugar and salt and saturated fats, despite the objections to such a move. A group of secretaries has submitted a proposal to the Prime Minister on this, and recommended that the additional revenue be diverted to the health budget.

‘Awareness crucial’

Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research Soumya Swaminathan said that these foods were partly responsible for the non-communicable diseases in the country. But additional tax alone wouldn’t solve the problem — awareness was also crucial, as were other factors. “This experiment in other countries has shown positive results,” she said. City-based experts say the proposal, if accepted, could have a positive impact on public health. V. Mohan, chairman, Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialties Centre, explained: “Sugar is known to have a direct link with obesity and type 2 diabetes. The impact of cutting down on sugar can be seen on weight in months, especially in children. It also has an effect on pre-diabetics — eliminating sugar can help prevent those with pre-diabetes from progressing to diabetes,” he said.

Shocking figures

Dr. Mohan said that Tamil Nadu has around 3.5 million people with diabetes and about 3 million who are pre-diabetic. A study by his centre in Chennai some years ago on 25,000 school-going children had revealed that over 25 per cent of those in private schools and over eight per cent of those in government schools were either overweight or obese.

A tax on sugared drinks will increase their price and act as a deterrent to the public — and it has been shown to work in the case of tobacco, said Madhan Kumar, president, Indian Association of Public Health Dentistry.

“But it would only be useful with education on the ill effects of sugar on health,” he said. Sucrose, he said, is proven to have a role in the formation of dental caries and in gum disease.

The Indian population consumes twice or even three times the World Health Organisation’s permissible limit of salt intake a day, which is five grams, said Rajan Ravichandran, director, MIOT Institute of Nephrology. “A study in Tamil Nadu five years ago showed over 30 per cent of adults and 5 per cent of school children had hypertension,” he said, adding that the tax would be a good move, but that food variants with lower salt levels and tax rebates should also be made available. “Salt consumption is directly linked to hypertension which is the leading cause of chronic kidney disease,” he said. Obesity, diabetes and hypertension are major risk factors for cardiovascular disease, said K. Kannan, Head of Cardiology at Government Stanley Hospital. “The prevalence of cardiovascular disease in Tamil Nadu is between 11 and 12 per cent in the adult population,” he said.