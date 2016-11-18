Call taxi drivers demand permanent tariff

Over 200 cab drivers on Wednesday attempted to picket the office of a cab aggregator demanding permanent tariffs for them.

The drivers, attached to Uber and other call taxies in city, assembled under the banner of the Chennai Metro Motor Vehicle Workers Association that is affiliated to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU).

B. Anbazhagan, secretary of the association, said, “We have been demanding that the Minimum Business Guarantee (MBG) scheme be scrapped and a permanent tariff be determined.

Under the MBG scheme, a driver has to make several trips till he earns Rs. 2,300 and one has to work long hours to achieve that target.”

High commission

The drivers also said the cab aggregator should stop deducting 30 per cent in commission and added that other call taxi services collected only seven per cent.

A minimum tariff of Rs. 100 should be fixed for the first four kilometres and the tariff should also be fixed for every additional km, the drivers demanded.

They also said that a few days ago, they received communication from the Uber headquarters in California stating that their demands would be considered. But, no progress had been achieved.

The drivers held talks with the officials later in the evening and they said the management assured them that their demands would be considered soon.