Call taxi drivers demand permanent tariff

Over 200 cab drivers on Wednesday attempted to picket the office of a cab aggregator demanding permanent tariffs for them.
The drivers, attached to Uber and other call taxies in city, assembled under the banner of the Chennai Metro Motor Vehicle Workers Association that is affiliated to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU).
B. Anbazhagan, secretary of the association, said, “We have been demanding that the Minimum Business Guarantee (MBG) scheme be scrapped and a permanent tariff be determined.
Under the MBG scheme, a driver has to make several trips till he earns Rs. 2,300 and one has to work long hours to achieve that target.”
High commission
The drivers also said the cab aggregator should stop deducting 30 per cent in commission and added that other call taxi services collected only seven per cent.
A minimum tariff of Rs. 100 should be fixed for the first four kilometres and the tariff should also be fixed for every additional km, the drivers demanded.
They also said that a few days ago, they received communication from the Uber headquarters in California stating that their demands would be considered. But, no progress had been achieved.
The drivers held talks with the officials later in the evening and they said the management assured them that their demands would be considered soon.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor