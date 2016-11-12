CPI(M) flays demonetisation

The State committee of the CPI(M) on Friday condemned the Central government’s demonetisation policy, which it said — while ineffective in curbing black money — has inconvenienced the common man.

In a statement, the party state secretary G. Ramakrishnan pointed out various drawbacks related to the follow-up to the Prime Minister’s announcement. He said that the government has taken no steps to ensure the adequate supply of the new Rs. 500 and Rs 2,000 currency notes, leading to a disruption of trade.

The party called for the ending of withdrawal limits — at least, in cases where an urgent need could be proven — and said ATMs needed to be functional immediately. — Special Correspondent