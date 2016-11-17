CPI(M) cadre stage protest in front of RBI office

Cadre of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) took to the streets in large numbers condemning the Centre’s demonetisation move, which they said had affected commoners the most.

The CPI(M) Chennai south district unit had called for a siege of the RBI regional office, demanding that the Centre allow the use of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes that have now become invalid.

Since the police did not permit protests and demonstrations near the RBI office, the cadres, including members of many affiliated unions, gathered near the Parry’s Corner.

Terming the decision of the Centre ill-prepared and hasty leading to extreme hardship to the people at large, the protesters staged a demonstration and indulged in sloganeering against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Even as CPI(M) State secretary G. Ramakrishnan was explaining the purpose of the demonstration, a section of cadres suddenly rushed towards Rajaji Road and attempted to proceed towards RBI.

An altercation ensued when they attempted to break the cordon put up by the city police. Later, they sat on the road in protest. More reinforcements was brought in by the police to control the cadre.

A different set of cadre also blocked the NSC Bose Road. Additional Commissioners of Police and other top police officers rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. However, traffic went out of gear on the arterial roads connecting the intersection.

Mr. Ramakrishnan said the scrapping of the high-value notes had affected life for a majority of the people.

S.K. Mahendran of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions said the Union government had not taken any steps to retrieve the black money stashed in foreign countries. Instead of taking action against hoarders, the Centre had put common people in trouble. All the protesters, including Mr. Ramakrishnan, were detained by the police and released later.

Long queues

Meanwhile, people continued to wait in long queues before the RBI for exchange of notes. Customers were found thronging the banks and ATMs located on North Beach Road and Rajaji Road for exchange of notes.