CPI(M) cadre protest against demonetisation in Chennai

Hundreds of CPI(M) workers took to streets on Wednesday protesting against the ‘unplanned move’ of demonetising high value currency.

The party cadre led by state unit secretary G.Ramakrishnan held a demonstration near Parry's Corner on NSC Bose Road and indulged in sloganeering against the Union Government for the demonetisation move. Suddenly a section of the protesters rushed towards Kamarajar Road and blocked the road. Another section sat on the NSC Bose Road. Mr. Ramakrishnan said the central government has introduced demonetisation without any proper plan. Hence, the poor and middle class people have been largely affected by the decision. Tension prevailed as the cadre attempted to break police cordons.

Traffic was thrown out of gear following the flash protest. Additional Commissioners of Police and other top police officials rushed to the spot. Heavy police force has been deployed around the area.

Mr. Ramakrishnan and other CPM protesters were taken into custody by the police.