CPI(M) against Kudankulam expansion

The State committee of the CPI(M) on Tuesday opposed the proposal to add two more units at the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant.

In a statement, the party’s State secretary, G. Ramakrishnan, said units 5 and 6 were being planned without taking into consideration environmental damage and safety of local residents. He contended that the construction of these units would drive up power tariff – from Rs. 3.94 per unit now to Rs. 6.3 per unit.

He went on to point out that the first two units had been planned at an estimate of Rs. 13,000 crore, but eventually cost Rs. 17,000 crore. The third and fourth units are currently being built at an estimate of Rs. 39,849 crore.