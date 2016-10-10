CPI leader opposes demand for President’s rule

CPI national secretary D. Raja on Sunday strongly opposed the recent demand of BJP leader Subramanian Swamy to impose President’s rule in the wake of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s hospitalisation.

Mr. Raja, who visited Apollo Hospitals where Ms Jayalalithaa is undergoing treatment since the night of September 22, said the CPI was in principle opposed to the idea of imposing President’s rule in any State. He termed the demand of Mr. Swamy as “cheap politics” at a time when the Chief Minister is fighting illness.

Incidentally, BJP State president Tamilisai Soundararajan endorsed Mr. Raja’s stand. Asked about Mr. Swamy’s demand to invoke Article 356 of the Constitution, she told The Hindu that the BJP had full faith in democracy and did not subscribe to his view.

In the evening, Union Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu visited the hospital. “I had a detailed briefing by the doctors. They said Chief Minister Jayalalithaa is responding to the treatment. It is not fair to spread rumours about her health. I am confident she will recover soon,” he told the waiting journalists.

Earlier in the day, Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy arrived in the city to enquire about Ms. Jayalalithaa’s health. He spent more than 20 minutes at the hospital. Mr. Narayanasamy said he was briefed about Ms. Jayalalithaa’s health by Deputy Speaker in the Lok Sabha M. Thambidurai and State Finance Minister O. Panneerselvam.

Mr. Narayanasamy, accompanied by TNCC president Su. Thirunavukkarasar, said he wanted Ms. Jayalalithaa to recover quickly and resume her official duties.

TMC president G.K. Vasan, PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss and former MP and actor Ramarajan were among those who visited the hospital on Sunday. Dr Ramadoss said, “We would like Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao to be more active in assisting the administration of Tamil Nadu.”