CPI (M) pushing for consensus on polls

: The CPI (M), one of the constituents of the PWF, on Sunday continued with its efforts to evolve a consensus among the parties that constitute the Front on contesting the November 19 polls to Aravakurichi and Thanjavur and the by-poll to Thiruparankundram Assembly constituencies.

Even though the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), the CPI and the CPI (M) – the four parties that constitute the PWF – had agreed initially that there was no need to contest in the elections, subsequently, there was a second thought within the CPI (M) on the issue. “We discussed the proposal in our party platform even on Sunday. Of course, other allies are not favourably disposed to the idea. But we will still try to persuade them,” a senior leader of the party told The Hindu .

In the PWF it was VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan who first announced that his party would not contest in the three constituencies. Later, PWF convener and MDMK general secretary, speaking on behalf of the Front, justified the boycott saying political parties with little resources could not compete with the DMK and the AIADMK, which he said had their own formulas for winning by-elections.

Nonetheless, a section of CPI (M) leaders favoured the idea of entering the fray on the ground that in democracy, political parties could not afford to stay away from elections. “When we are projecting ourselves as an alternative to the DMK and the AIADMK, we have to challenge them in every election. Even the DMDK, which had boycotted by-polls in the past, has announced its candidates now. But consensus eludes us within the PWF. Anyway, we have two days (for the nominations to end) and we will strive hard to convince other partners,” said a CPI (M) leader.

Renaming PWF

In the meantime, there were reports about renaming PWF as the People’s Welfare Movement (PWM) and removing Mr. Vaiko as its convenor because the front and the post was created only for the purpose of contesting the last Assembly elections.

However, CPI state secretary R. Mutharasan said there was no basis to the report that Mr. Vaiko had been removed as the convener of the PWF. He also said the PWF would not contest in the by-polls. Mr. Vaiko said such reports were spread by forces inimical to his political interest. “No such decision has been taken by us,” he said.