CM announces compensation for accident victims’ kin

Chief minister Jayalalithaa has expressed her condolences to the families of 14 persons who lost their lives when a lorry collided with a van near Kachiperumal in Ariyalur district on Sunday.

“I am saddened by the news that 14 people have died in the accident. I have learnt that eleven people have suffered very serious injuries and I have directed the doctors and the government officials of the district to provide those affected with best possible treatment. I wish them that they return home with sound health,” she said in an official release.

She also announced that the families of those who lost their lives will get Rs. 1 lakh each while those who were seriously injured will get Rs. 50,000. Those without serious injuries will get Rs. 25000 each from Chief Ministers’ Relief Fund.

PMK founder Dr. S. Ramadoss also expressed his condolences to the kin of the victims and called for regulation on cement lorries plying on the highway.