Chennai

CIPET unions stage dharna

The United Forum of CIPET Unions staged a dharna against the Centre’s plan to shift the headquarters of the Central Institute of Plastics and Engineering Technology (CIPET) to Delhi from Chennai.

The unions blamed Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Ananthkumar for the move, and said that he was not even willing to talk to their representatives.

Political parties in Tamil Nadu have already opposed the move and come out in support of the unions. Tamilisai Soundararajan, BJP’s State unit president, Thol. Thirumavalavan, VCK president, Ma. Subramaniam, former Chennai Mayor (DMK), and leaders belonging to the PMK, the TMC and the Samatuva Makkal Katchi participated in the dharna.

Office-bearers of leading plastics associations, Guindy Industrial Estate Association, Alumini of CIPET, old students, and Central Government trade union representatives participated in the dharna, a release said.

A memorandum was submitted to S.K. Nayak, Director-General of CIPET, by a team consisting of representatives of the United Forum of CIPET Unions.

