CHENNAI TODAY

RELIGION

Ramayanam: B. Sundarkumar, Ranjani Hall, 15th St., Nanganallur, 6 .30 p.m.; R. Krishnamurthy, Sri Sankara Gurukulam, 8/20, C.P.Ramaswamy St., Abhiramapuram, 6.45 p.m.

Bhagavatham: Jamadhagni, Sri Kaveri Vinayakar Aastheega Bhaktha Samaj, Pillayar Koil St., Kaveri Rangan Nagar, Saligramam, 6.30 p.m.

Gita: R. Rajagopal, Sri Sankara Gurukulam, 8/20, C.P.Ramaswamy St., Abhiramapuram, 5 p.m.

Bruhadharanya Upanishad: R. Krishnamurthy Sastrigal, Sringeri Jagadguru Sanatana Dharma Vidya Samithi, 23, Sringeri Mutt Rd., R.A.Puram, 4 p.m.

Thiruvasagam: Aranga Ramalingam, Gangadeeswarar Temple, Purasawalkam, 6.30 p.m.

Thiruppavai: Ram Mohandoss, Sri Sairam Temple, Madukarai Railway Gate, Adambakkam, 7 a.m.; Nelvoy Sowmyanarayanachar, E-55-B, 19th Cross St., Besant Nagar, 4 p.m.; V. Ramamurthy, Srimath Balakrishna Baktha Jana Sabhai, Dr. Alagappa Rd., Purasawalkam, 6 p.m.; P.B. Rajahamsam, Sri Andammal Matam, 84, Sanjeevaroyan Koil St., Old Washermenpet, 6.30 p.m.; J. Chinnathambu, Sri Krishna Leela Sabha Bhajana Temple, 12, Sabapathy Mudali St., Perambur, 6.30 p.m.; N. Rajeswari, Sri Prasanna Venkatesa Perumal Temple, Mettupalayam, West Mambalam, 6.30 p.m.; P.T.Seshadri, Smt. Narayani Ammal Kalyana Mandapam, Mandaveli, 6.45 p.m.; T.G.Narayanaswamy, 273- B, II Main Road, Natesa Nagar, Virugambakkam, 7.00 p.m.; Kidambi Narayanan, Sowmya Damodara Perumal Temple, Villivakkam, 7 p.m.

Bhagavan Ramanar: P. Swaminathan, Kapaleeswarar Temple, Mylapore, 5.30 p.m.

CULTURE

Tamilmann Pathippagam: Launch of Maraimalaiam, Chennai Book Fair, St. George HSS., 2 p.m.

Organising Committee: Inauguration of exhibition of paintings of B.R.Annapillai, Tamil Nadu Foundation, 27, Tailors Rd., Kilpauk, 5 p.m.

Organising Committee: Inauguration of exhibition of paintings ‘Poojyam’ - concept of Zero by Karthikeyan Balaraman, Lalit Kala Academy, Greams Rd., 6.30 p.m.

Chennai Literary Association and Department of English, University of Madras: Inauguration of 4th Chennai Literary festival, G-33, N.D.Sundaravadivelu Hall, University of Madras, Chepauk campus, 10.30 a.m.

GENERAL

Alumni Association College of Engineering, Guindy and Automobile Association of Southern India: Inauguration of Road Safety week, TAG Auditorium, CEG, Anna University, 3 p.m.

Naadu Kadandha Thamizh Eezha Arasu Thozhamai Maiyam: Launch of signature campaign by advocates, Periyar Dravida Kazhagam office, 95, Dr. Natesan Rd., Mylapore, 4 p.m.

Valliammai Engineering College: Inauguration of two-day training programme on ‘Solar power plant installation and maintenance,’ SRM Nagar, Kattankulathur, 9.30 a.m.

Sriram Engineering College: Inauguration of One-day workshop on ‘Ethical hacking’, Perumalpattu, 9 a.m.

MEASI Institute of Management: Orientation programme for Youth Red Cross volunteers, Peters Rd., Royapettah, 11 a.m.

Ragas Dental College and Hospital: Lecture and workshop on Zirconium crowns for children, ECR, Uthandi, 9 a.m.

Sevalaya: Bharathi - Vivekananda Day celebrations, MP La. Ganesan participates, Kasuva Village, Pakkam post, Tiruvallur, 11 a.m.

Inner Wheel Club of Madras Fort: Kreeda VIII - 2017, Sports for persons with multiple disabilities, Rajarathinam Stadium, Egmore, 9 a.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, CSI Zion Church, Chintadripet; and CSI Good Shepherd Church, Taramani, 100 feet Rd., Velachery, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Meston College of Education, Royapettah; Near Vyaparigal Sangam, TUCS, Moovarasampet; CSI Church, Padikuppam Rd., Anna Nagar; Lady of Light Church, Luz, Mylapore; and Ebenezer MM School, Shanthipuram, Thirumullavoyal, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Our Lady of Lourdese Church, Perambur, 6.30 p.m.; Meston College, Royapettah; Chennai Corporation PHC, Sastri Nagar, Adambakkam; Risen Redeemers Church, United India Colony, Kodambakkam; ECI Church Padikuppam Rd., West Anna Nagar; Annai Velankanni Church, Besant Nagar; Lady of Light Church, Luz Church Rd., Mylapore; St. Johns Catholic Church, 110, Seniyamman Koil St., Tondiarpet; Ebenezer School, Shnthipuram, Thirumullavoyal; St. Joseph’s School, 18th West Cross St., MKB Nagar; CSI Church, Dasarathapuram, Thiruninravur; and P.S.SSS.,R.K.Math Rd., Mylapore, 7 p.m.

