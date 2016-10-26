Chennai

CCTVs to come up at 22,064 more places in TN

Cameras will be installed at important places such as intersections on roads.

Total count will be 72,629 in 6 months: Home Dept.

: The State government has informed the Madras High Court that CCTV cameras will be installed at 22,064 prominent places across the State within six months.

The Home Department of the State government made the submission in response to a suo motu writ petition taken up for hearing in connection with the murder of techie S. Swathi at the Nungambakkam railway station on June 24.

When the plea came up for hearing before Chief Justice S.K. Kaul and Justice R. Mahadevan on Friday, the authorities submitted that the State police had identified 72,629 important places such as intersections in roads and other public places including public buildings for the installation of CCTV cameras. So far, installations had been completed in 50,565 places and the remaining 22,064 places would be covered in another six months.

Similarly, on behalf of the Railways, the Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, RPF, Chennai Division, submitted that Rs. 67.94 crore from Nibhaya Fund was to be utilised for installation of CCTV cameras at various railway stations within the division. Recording the submissions, the Bench posted the proceeding to December 7 for further hearing. Following Swathi’s murder, Justice N. Kirubakaran wrote a letter to the Chief Justice raising 15 questions [directed at the State government and the Railways]. Taking suo motu cognizance of the communication, the First Bench appointed an amicus curie to assist the court after going through the replies filed by the government and the Railways.

