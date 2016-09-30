CBDT extends working hours

: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the working hours of the income-tax offices to receive declarations of undisclosed income and assets until midnight of September 30.

Declarations can be made online as well through printed copies of the prescribed form up to midnight on September 30, according to an official release.

To help declarants who would like to file the declaration in paper form, the CBDT has issued instructions to all Principal Chief Commissioners across India to ensure that arrangements are made for receiving such declarations till midnight of September 30. Accordingly, the counters for receiving declarations will be functional till midnight on September 30.