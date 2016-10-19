Bureaucrats to brainstorm on challenges

Bureaucrats with experience in flood control operations are set to participate in brainstorming sessions ahead of the northeast monsoon. A team of 16 IAS officers will oversee flood control operations in the city and other flood affected parts of the State.

Most of the officials have already contributed to flood relief operations in the city and suburbs. The officials are expected to analyse data relating to floods last year in various neighbourhoods. More flood control measures are likely to be initiated based on the assessment of such data shortly. However, compilation of accurate data in flood-affected parts of Chennai and other parts of the State remains a challenge. Owing to vacancies in the posts in Chennai Corporation and other line agencies, most of the data collected are reportedly inaccurate.

Staff crunch

Even as senior IAS officials have been directing staff members to compile data on floods, most of the departments do not have adequate manpower to compile accurate data within the deadline set by IAS officials concerned. Lower level staff have reportedly been submitting inaccurate data on floods. The officials are yet to explore the possibility of alternative methods to compile accurate information in a short period of time.