Builders from city, Coimbatore get awards

Catalyst Properties received the best real estate marketing company for the year 2016 in the SiliconIndia real estate awards.
From over 90 nominations received for the awards, builders from Chennai and Coimbatore were selected for awards under different categories — best senior citizens home project, emerging developer, mid-range, design and luxury apartments, environment-friendly project, residential plot development, smart homes and luxury villas.
The winners include Ananya Shelters for their project Ananya Nana Nani in Coimbatore, Vruksham Ventures, Puravankara, Chaitanya Foundations, Sidharth Foundations and Housing, Sobha Limited, Godrej Properties Awesome Builders, Voora Property Developers, Amarprakash Developers, SARE Homes Project and Sri Kirthika Builders. The jury included R. Ganesan, professor and head of civil engineering, Velammal Engineering College and Anamika, editor, SiliconIndia among others. The awards were based on innovation, reliability and improvements, representatives said. — Staff Reporter
