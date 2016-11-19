Bomb threat to Kerala-bound train

The railway police are conducting a thorough check of trains bound for Kerala from Chennai Central following a threat received at the control room on Friday.
According to sources, staff at the Government Railway Police control room received the call from a woman around 3.30 p.m.
The caller told them that a bomb had been planted on a train bound for Sabarimala from Chennai Central.
Following the call, checks were conducted by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad of the Railway Protection Force on the Thiruvananthapuram Express that had just reached Katpadi.
The checks were conducted in collaboration with the Vellore district police and the train was allowed to proceed only after all the compartments were thoroughly examined.
Police sources said trains bound for different destinations in Kerala from Chennai Central were also being subjected to comprehensive checks.
They had not found anything suspicious so far, the police said. Sniffer dogs of the RPF canine unit were pressed into service, the sources said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor