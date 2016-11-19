Bomb threat to Kerala-bound train

The railway police are conducting a thorough check of trains bound for Kerala from Chennai Central following a threat received at the control room on Friday.

According to sources, staff at the Government Railway Police control room received the call from a woman around 3.30 p.m.

The caller told them that a bomb had been planted on a train bound for Sabarimala from Chennai Central.

Following the call, checks were conducted by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad of the Railway Protection Force on the Thiruvananthapuram Express that had just reached Katpadi.

The checks were conducted in collaboration with the Vellore district police and the train was allowed to proceed only after all the compartments were thoroughly examined.

Police sources said trains bound for different destinations in Kerala from Chennai Central were also being subjected to comprehensive checks.

They had not found anything suspicious so far, the police said. Sniffer dogs of the RPF canine unit were pressed into service, the sources said.