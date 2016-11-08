Chennai

Bid to enforce helmet rule leaves three injured

A head constable got himself and two college students injured as he tried to enforce the ‘helmet rule’ near Light House on Kamarajar Salai on Monday.

When head constable Y. Sam Wesley Das spotted the youngsters riding a scooter without a helmet, he came to the centre of the road and asked them to stop. But the students tried to flee. When the head constable attempted to catch them, the scooter hit him and the duo fell down.

The rider Mohit (19) and pillion rider Bhuvan Gupta (18), were proceeding from Besant Nagar to Sowcarpet. All the three were rushed to the hospital. One of them sustained an injury above his right eye and the other received bruises on the arms, while the constable sustained a fracture on his leg.

He was initially admitted to the Government Hospital and later sent to a private hospital. A case has been filed. Immediately after the incident, a few motorists quarrelled with police personnel opposing the method of enforcement, leading to a jam on Kamaraj Salai.

In September, the police stepped up action against erring motorists. Traffic wing personnel have been conducting regular checks at major intersections. Vehicles are released only after the owner produces a receipt for the purchase of a helmet, along with the original documents.

An official said: “Unlike in the past, we do not collect spot fines from erring motorcyclists. If the motorcyclist is found riding without a helmet, we take the originals and submit them in court. They pay the fine and collect the documents from court.”



