If you are free this evening and have the inclination to attend a powerful Bharatanatyam performance on Karna by Bala Devi Chandrashekar, the venue is The Music Academy.
The event is being organised by Rotary Club of Chennai Midcity from 5.45 p.m.
Those interested to watch the unfolding of Karna, destiny’s child—the Trial and Tribulations of the life of a great warrior are most welcome to walk in, said club president S.V. Santhanakrishnan.
“The club is embarking on a plan to upgrade the facilities at the Mogappair Government Girls School in a phased manner.
Currently, 800 students study in this school and after the completion of expansion up to 2,000, students can be accommodated. The project will cost Rs. 2 crore,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor