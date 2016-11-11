If you are free this evening and have the inclination to attend a powerful Bharatanatyam performance on Karna by Bala Devi Chandrashekar, the venue is The Music Academy.

The event is being organised by Rotary Club of Chennai Midcity from 5.45 p.m.

Those interested to watch the unfolding of Karna, destiny’s child—the Trial and Tribulations of the life of a great warrior are most welcome to walk in, said club president S.V. Santhanakrishnan.

“The club is embarking on a plan to upgrade the facilities at the Mogappair Government Girls School in a phased manner.

Currently, 800 students study in this school and after the completion of expansion up to 2,000, students can be accommodated. The project will cost Rs. 2 crore,” he said.