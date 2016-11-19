Belgium planning direct flights to India from 2017

Brussels Airlines will start operating direct flights from Brussels to India by March 2017, said a top Belgian official, adding that the year 2017 would also witness an increase in cooperation between the two countries.
"The next year will mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral relations between our two countries. To befittingly celebrate this occassion, 2017 will see a State visit by Belgian King Philippe to India, bringing with him a substantial trade delegation," Dr. Bart De Groof, Consul General, Kingdom of Belgium, said.
He was speaking at an event to celebrate the Belgian King's Day, 2016, here on Friday.
The beginning of 2017 will bring a visit by a Vice Prime Minister and Secretary of Foreign Trade to India, he said.
Mr. Groof noted that there were 50 Belgian companies operating in South India and about 80 Indian companies in Belgium.
The trade between the two countries is around 12 billion Euros, making Belgium one of the major trade partners of India in Europe, he said.
The consul general said Belgium was keeping a keen eye on the possibilities offered by India's initiatives such as smart cities, cleaning of rivers, development of inland waterways and the renewable energy platform.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor