Chennai

Beheaded body of man found on shop terrace

A 44-year-old man was found dead on the terrace of a shop which sells tiles in Koyambedu on Friday. According to the police, Devadas (44), a native of Tiruvannamalai district, was an assistant at the shop and also a driver in another establishment on Poonamallee High Road. He lived on the terrace of the shop.

On Friday morning, Karunakaran, the owner, found Devadas’s head chopped off and the body lying in a pool of blood.

He immediately alerted the Koyambedu police, who recovered the body, which was sent to the Government Kilpauk Hospital for post-mortem.

Police are probing the case into various angles to nab the suspected.

